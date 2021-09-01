Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $693.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.60 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 380,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,732. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

