Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

