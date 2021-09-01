GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $78,677.86 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,857,251 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

