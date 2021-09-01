General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 145,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

