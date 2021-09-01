Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXM opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers.

