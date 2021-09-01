Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $8,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

GNK stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 659,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $816.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

