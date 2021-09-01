Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

GALT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,382. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.