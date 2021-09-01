FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0029 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $317.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 583,726,665 coins and its circulating supply is 554,780,920 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

