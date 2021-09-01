FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.