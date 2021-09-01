FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

