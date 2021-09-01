FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SelectQuote, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

SLQT stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.