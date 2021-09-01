FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Polymetal International in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $20.23 on Monday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

