FY2021 EPS Estimates for ZTE Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ZTE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZTCOY. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

