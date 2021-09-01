FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

