Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%.
Shares of FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
