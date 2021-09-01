Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) versus IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% IAMGOLD 5.34% 2.90% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 0 6 3 0 2.33

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 220.43%. IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $3.84, suggesting a potential upside of 61.50%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.68 IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 0.91 $42.60 million $0.19 12.53

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

