Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

