FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 56,441 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

