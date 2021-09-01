Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 7,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

