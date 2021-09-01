Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,946 shares of company stock worth $3,334,605 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

