Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.98

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.98 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 55.48 ($0.72). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 433,599 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.46 million and a P/E ratio of -108.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

