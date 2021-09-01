Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,045 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $79,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

