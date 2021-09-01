Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

ALLE stock opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

