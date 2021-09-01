Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $221,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 143.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 154,196 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 141,948 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.