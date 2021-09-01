Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $204,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

