Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,466 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SLQT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.
SelectQuote Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
