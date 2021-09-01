Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,466 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

