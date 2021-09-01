Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after buying an additional 977,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after buying an additional 114,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 2,867,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gerdau by 903.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 2,003,629 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

