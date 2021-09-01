Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,287 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

