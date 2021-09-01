Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

