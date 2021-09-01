FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Lifted by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 3.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,226. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

