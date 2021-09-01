Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £158 by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £158 ($206.43) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £164 ($214.27).

FLTR opened at £141.15 ($184.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £24.75 billion and a PE ratio of -339.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of £132.25 and a 200-day moving average of £140.67.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

