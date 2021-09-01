Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

