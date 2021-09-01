FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.29 and its 200 day moving average is $271.11. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

