Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,830. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

