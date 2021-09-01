First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 8.91% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

