First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

