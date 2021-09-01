First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.