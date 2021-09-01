First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Financial Comparison

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 8 8 0 2.26 Advanced Micro Devices 1 7 20 0 2.68

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $109.16, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% Advanced Micro Devices 25.76% 39.20% 24.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.69 $398.36 million $3.73 25.20 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 13.76 $2.49 billion $1.06 104.45

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats First Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

