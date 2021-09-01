First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.47. 135,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,690. The company has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

