First National Trust Co Has $10.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 6,584,468 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

