First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 703,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

