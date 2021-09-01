First National Trust Co Acquires 3,626 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 167,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

PANW stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.00. 63,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $464.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

