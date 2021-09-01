First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FFMGF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.
About First Mining Gold
