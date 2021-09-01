First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FFMGF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

