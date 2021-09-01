Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Finning International alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,175. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.31. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$19.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.