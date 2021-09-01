Financial Review: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reservoir Media and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.20 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.68

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Live Nation Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

