Financial Review: Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) vs. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 bluebird bio 0 17 2 0 2.11

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 397.84%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $37.81, suggesting a potential upside of 106.63%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio -1,675.98% -66.53% -49.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -0.57 bluebird bio $250.73 million 4.93 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -1.84

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

