Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,101 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.