Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CDW by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.