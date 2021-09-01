Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

