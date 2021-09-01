Fifth Third Bancorp Has $24.62 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

