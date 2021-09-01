Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.47 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,640,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

